Teen boy charged in double Englewood shooting that left 1 dead: Chicago police

Chicago violence: 45-year-old man killed was sitting in car when shooting took place, CPD said

Chicago police said a shooting on 63rd Street in Englewood left one man dead and another wounded Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after two men were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a parked car Tuesday morning in Englewood, Chicago police said Thursday morning.

The teen, who has not been identified, was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by someone under 21.

He was arrested about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900-block of West Ogden Avenue after being identified as one of the suspects involved in the early morning incident.

Police said the victims were in the car in the 1100-block of West 63rd Street at about 2:36 a.m. when three male suspects got out of a gray Hyundai sedan and fired shots.

SEE MORE: Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Englewood, police say

A 45-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with wounds to the chest and was pronounced dead, police said.

A 36-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a wound to the right leg, police said.

The teen is due in bond court Thursday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood