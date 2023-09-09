Man, 44, shot to death in Auburn Gresham apartment complex, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Friday night in an Auburn Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.
About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man shot in the hallway, Chicago police said.
The man, 44, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He died due to his injuries.
No one was in custody.
