Man, 44, shot to death in Auburn Gresham apartment complex, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death Friday night on 8000 blk. of S. Hermitage Ave. in an Auburn Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Friday night in an Auburn Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man shot in the hallway, Chicago police said.

The man, 44, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He died due to his injuries.

No one was in custody.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)