WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man, 44, shot to death in Auburn Gresham apartment complex, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, September 9, 2023 10:22AM
Man shot to death in Auburn Gresham apartment complex
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago police said a man was shot to death Friday night on 8000 blk. of S. Hermitage Ave. in an Auburn Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Friday night in an Auburn Gresham apartment complex on the South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to calls of a person shot at the complex in the 8000 block of South Hermitage Avenue and found a man shot in the hallway, Chicago police said.

Chicago shooting: 2 men shot, 1 killed in Chatham, police say

The man, 44, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his back, police said. He died due to his injuries.

Chicago crime: Police seek 2 suspects in strong-arm robbery on CTA bus

No one was in custody.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW