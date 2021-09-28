Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was fatally shot Monday night on Chicago's Near West Side, CPD said.The 57-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300-block of West Grenshaw Street about 8:30 p.m. when a male suspect walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.Chicago fire officials took the driver to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, but he later died, police said. His identity has not been released.CPD said they did not know if this was a robbery or vehicular hijacking attempt.There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.