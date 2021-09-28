chicago shooting

Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Food delivery driver killed in Near West Side shooting: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A food delivery driver was fatally shot Monday night on Chicago's Near West Side, CPD said.

The 57-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in the 1300-block of West Grenshaw Street about 8:30 p.m. when a male suspect walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Chicago fire officials took the driver to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, but he later died, police said. His identity has not been released.

RELATED: 2 rideshare drivers tased before Chicago carjackings in Logan Square, East Garfield Park: CPD

CPD said they did not know if this was a robbery or vehicular hijacking attempt.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sidechicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Man accused of killing officer, injuring partner, pleads not guilty
CFD paramedic shot at while tending to Stroger patient: Chicago police
59 wounded, 8 killed in weekend gun violence
Fundraiser held for officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French
TOP STORIES
Chicago singer R. Kelly found guilty in sex trafficking trial
Markham shooting kills boy, 8, playing on porch: police
Pet transport services: How to protect your precious cargo
Obama library groundbreaking brings former pres., first lady to town
NU fraternity drugging allegations prompt calls to end Greek life
Nearly 28,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizza recalled
Teen shot 7 times while sitting in car outside SW Side home: family
Show More
Chicago homicides up more than 50% in 2020, FBI data shows
Employees sue United Airlines over COVID vaccine mandate
Chicago Weather: Bright sunshine, cool lake breeze Tuesday
IL man among dead in deadly Amtrak crash involving train from Chicago
Man accused of killing officer, injuring partner, pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News