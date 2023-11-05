WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Teen among 3 shot in Gage Park, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Sunday, November 5, 2023 11:33AM
Three people, including one teenager, were shot in the Gage Park neighborhood late Saturday night, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy, 24-year-old man and 20-year-old women were standing in the street in the 5100 block of South Christiana Avenue when they were shot just after 11 p.m., police said.

The boy was shot in the right leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The man was grazed by a bullet on his abdomen and taken in good condition to Mt. Sinai. The woman, who was grazed by a bullet on her left leg, was also in good condition and taken to Holy Cross Hospital, according to police.

No one was in custody, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

