Chicago shooting: Man killed, another person wounded in Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and a person grazed in a shooting Sunday morning in Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue and found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital initially in critical condition but died due to his injuries, police said.

A second person was grazed in the face by gunfire and declined treatment at the scene, officials said. His age wasn't known.

No one was in custody.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)