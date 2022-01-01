chicago shooting

Girl, 17, shot in leg at downtown Congress Hotel, 1 in custody, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One person was in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot at the Congress Hotel in South Loop.

The girl was at the hotel in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when she was shot three times in her leg, Chicago police said.

Police could be seen walking through the hotel as patrons celebrated the New Year's Eve holiday, according to witnesses.

A male, about 18, was taken into custody by police, officials said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police say the incident appeared to be domestic.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

WLS-TV contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth looploopchicago shootingchicago crimehotelgun violenceteen shotchicago violence
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicagoans protest violence against kids on South Side
Protesters march against gun violence after CPD releases homicide data
Woman beaten, robbed by 8 people on Lakeview sidewalk
Chicago violence-prevention organizations react to 2021 homicide count
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Chicago snowstorm this weekend could dump over 9 inches
3 killed in wrong-way driver crash on I-290: ISP
Young couple helps woman escape burning Buffalo Grove home
ABC7 presents: Countdown Chicago 2022
Rose Parade proceeds despite COVID-19 surge
New laws 2022: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
2 dead, IDOT worker injured in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Show More
'New Year's miracle': No deaths reported in massive Colorado wildfire
Airline woes continue with 2,400 U.S. flights canceled amid outbreak
2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of Bradley police officer
Man fatally struck in head in Chicago's first homicide of 2022: CPD
Chicago Weather: Heavy PM snow Saturday
More TOP STORIES News