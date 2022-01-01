Girl, 17, shot in leg at downtown Congress Hotel, 1 in custody, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- One person was in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot at the Congress Hotel in South Loop.The girl was at the hotel in the 500 block of South Michigan Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when she was shot three times in her leg, Chicago police said.Police could be seen walking through the hotel as patrons celebrated the New Year's Eve holiday, according to witnesses.A male, about 18, was taken into custody by police, officials said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.Police say the incident appeared to be domestic.