Girl, 16, critically wounded in shooting while inside car at Little Village gas station, police say

Chicago police said a 16-year-old girl was critically wounded after being shot in the head while in a vehicle at a Little Village gas station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old girl was critically wounded after being shot in the head while in a vehicle at a Little Village gas station Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The victim was in the passenger seat of the vehicle at about 1:54 a.m. at a gas station in the 4200-block of West 26th Street when police said people inside of a black SUV fired shots.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting or who the intended target might have been.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

