Gold Coast shooting during attempted carjacking leaves man, 35, critically hurt, Chicago police say

Incident took place near Loyola University's Water Tower campus, near Wabash, State
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An attempted carjacking and shooting in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood left a 35-year-old man in critical condition Thursday night, CPD said.

Chicago police said the incident took place near Loyola University's Water Tower campus, near Wabash Avenue and State Street about 10:20 p.m.

The man was standing on the sidewalk in the first-block of East Chestnut Street with his girlfriend when an armed man walked up to them and demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to CPD.

At some point, the suspect fired a shot, striking the victim in the neck before getting away in a Honda SUV that was waiting nearby, Chicago police said.

Police were unable to provide more details on that getaway car Friday morning.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

No one else was hurt.

But this adds a growing list of carjackings or attempted carjackings across the city recently.

It also comes as the heavy police presence that was once in place in the Mag Mile area has thinned out.

Police said they're investigating, and so far no one is in custody.

