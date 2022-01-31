15 seconds of mayhem during Gold Coast shooting: FBI affidavit lifts curtain on FBG Duck case

CHICAGO -- The broad-daylight Gold Coast murder of rapper FBG Duck in August 2020 involved four masked shooters who left 38 bullet casings behind following an attack that lasted all of 15 seconds, according to a newly unsealed federal court record.Much of what happened that day - at the murder scene on Oak Street and elsewhere as the gunmen neared - was captured on video, according to the 45-page document, which includes an FBI affidavit. It lays out key evidence that led to last year's indictment against five alleged O Block street gang members now accused in the brazen killing.It says investigators towed a car used in the shooting one day after it happened, later searched it and found evidence that implicated Charles "C Murda" Liggins. The document also points to so-called "diss tracks," the songs posted online in which street gang members disrespect rivals, fueling violence on the streets.The document, a search warrant application originally filed Oct. 1, was unsealed earlier this month. It sought a judge's permission to examine phone data associated with Liggins as well as Marcus "Muwop" Smart and Tacarlos Offerd. All three would be charged in an indictment filed Sept. 30, which also named Kenneth Roberson and Christopher "C Thang" Thomas as defendants. The indictment was unsealed Oct. 13.FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, is identified in the document as a member of the STL/EBT, or Tookaville, faction of the Gangster Disciples, which it said had feuded with O Block, a faction of the Black Disciples.Weekly was killed at 4:26 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2020, according to the affidavit. Sixteen minutes earlier on Oak Street, it said, Weekly got out of a car driven by his girlfriend and stood in a line outside. Weekly's mother has said he was shopping for a present for his son.Around the same time, surveillance footage showed Liggins, Smart and others running down a stairwell at Parkway Gardens at 63rd and Martin Luther King Drive, according to the affidavit. It said Smart and another person got into a Ford Fusion owned by Offerd. The FBI believed Liggins got into a Chrysler 300 with two others.From there, investigators were able to trace the vehicles' path from Parkway Gardens to the scene of the murder, using video surveillance and police POD cameras. Around the time Weekly got out of the car on Oak Street, the feds say the Fusion and Chrysler were seen traveling in the same direction in the 6200 block of South Wentworth, just five seconds apart. The vehicles were spotted on camera in at least seven additional locations.The document then lays out what happened at 4:26 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street: The Fusion and Chrysler stopped "just in front of" the dark-colored sedan that had been driven by Weekly's girlfriend. Two people jumped out of the passenger side of the Fusion and opened fire at Weekly, who ducked with another person behind his girlfriend's car.Two people then also got out of the passenger side of the Chrysler. One, the front passenger, opened fire on Weekly's girlfriend, while the other fired at Weekly.The shooters then got back into the Fusion and Chrysler and fled, according to the affidavit. It said Weekly's girlfriend was shot twice in the left wrist. The person who ducked behind the car with Weekly was shot three times and was left in critical condition, according to the feds.Weekly died shortly after the shooting, the feds say. But it's unclear how many times he was shot. The FBI special agent who authored the affidavit wrote that "Weekly was shot approximately 21 times." But the agent also cited a Cook County medical examiner's report that said Weekly was shot 16 times.Thirty-eight cartridge casings were found at the scene, including one .357-caliber casing.Meanwhile, the Chrysler was then spotted on police cameras in eight additional locations before surveillance video showed it returning to Parkway Gardens at 4:56 p.m. That video showed Liggins getting out of a passenger seat, according to the affidavit.The day after Weekly's killing, Chicago police found the Chrysler in the 2100 block of Gunderson in Berwyn and towed it, the document says. When it was searched Aug. 13, 2020, investigators allegedly found a handwritten note that appeared to list Liggins' Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as phone numbers for Liggins and "BM," which the FBI took to mean "baby mama."The FBI agent wrote that investigators also found a spent .357-caliber cartridge casing between the Chrysler's windshield and hood. An examination of that casing and the one found at the scene of Weekly's murder showed they "were consistent with being fired from the same firearm."Police have previously said Weekly's shooting might have been motivated by "derogatory statements toward deceased members of the Black Disciples" made by Weekly on social media. The FBI affidavit points to multiple online videos, including a July 2020 YouTube rap video in which Weekly performed as FBG Duck."Said I wasn't going to diss the dead, and OK I did it," Weekly said. Then, the agent wrote, Weekly "mentions, in a degrading manner, nine names, aliases, and/or monikers of deceased individuals" all believed to be Black Disciples. Among them was Odee Perry, who was shot and killed in 2011 at age 20 and is the namesake for O Block, according to the affidavit.Perry's killing had sparked a series of retaliatory shootings - including the 2014 murder of Gakirah Barnes, who police say was a female gang assassin for a Gangster Disciples faction in the neighborhood.In a separate video posted the day after Weekly's murder, Dayvon Bennett, the rapper known as "King Von," could be seen rapping "O Block, OTF, 300, (expletive), just check the stats, (expletive) said that he be throwin' shots, I bet he catch them back," according to the affidavit, which said Bennett wore an "O Block" medallion in the video.Investigators took the verse as a "reference to negative repercussions coming to Weekly as a result of Weekly's disrespect."In another video, the feds noted that Weekly had talked about being childhood friends with Shondale "Tooka" Gregory, who was shot and killed in 2011 at age 15."That's why I go so crazy when a (expletive) mentions his name, ya feel me, 'cause the (expletive) don't know that like, this (expletive) bigger than what them (expletive) saying in their songs, ya feel me?" Weekly said.Liggins, 30, has a history of violent encounters with the police near Parkway Gardens. He was arrested in July 2019 for shoving a Chicago police officer near 64th and Martin Luther King. Officers had responded to a call of a person with a gun when a crowd formed and Liggins refused to leave, according to a police report.He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and was sentenced to a year in prison.In October 2009, officers working on a drug investigation said they saw Liggins fire at a group of men near 63rd and Martin Luther King. The officers ordered him to drop his gun but he pointed it at them and they shot him in the leg, according to a police report. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault of an officer with a firearm and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.Liggins' co-defendant, Roberson, 28, is separately charged in Cook County criminal court with the Jan. 30, 2021 fatal shooting of Lorenzo Moore in Dolton. At the time of that killing, Roberson was free on bail on a Cook County gun-possession charge.