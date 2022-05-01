chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside Streeterville hotel, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was found shot to death early Sunday morning inside a Streeterville hotel on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police.

The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body at the Sonesta Suites Hotel in the 200 block of East Walton Place about 5 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

RELATED: 'She was screaming for help': Woman killed in River North shooting ID'd by family; sister also shot

Circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.

No one was in custody.

So far this week, 28 people have been shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogold coastchicago shootingchicago crimeman shotman killedchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
24 shot, 8 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Would-be robber fatally shot on South Side ID'd; 1 in custody: CPD
16 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Sisters shot, 1 killed in River North ID'd by family
TOP STORIES
Sisters shot, 1 killed in River North ID'd by family
May the 4th be with you: Star Wars Day events across Chicago area
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
EF-0 tornadoes reported in DuPage, Boone counties: NWS
Pet duck helps find body of missing woman; granddaughter charged
Airbnb COVID refund policy is ending
FDA takes steps to limit lead in juice
Show More
Man stabbed on Orange Line platform on SW Side, Chicago police say
McDonald's from 1950s found during home renovations
15 hurt when pedal pub overturns, driver charged with DUI: police
Man stabbed to death during fight at NYC Dave & Buster's
Chicago Weather: Overcast, breezy and cooler Sunday
More TOP STORIES News