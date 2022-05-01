Chicago shooting: Man found shot to death inside Streeterville hotel, police say

CHICAGO -- A person was found shot to death early Sunday morning inside a Streeterville hotel on the Near North Side, according to Chicago police.
The male, whose age wasn't immediately known, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds throughout his body at the Sonesta Suites Hotel in the 200 block of East Walton Place about 5 a.m., police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation.
No one was in custody.
So far this week, 28 people have been shot, 8 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
