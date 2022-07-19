chicago shooting

Teen boy critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago police

EMBED <>More Videos

Teen boy critically injured in Grand Crossing shooting: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting Monday night in Grand Crossing on the Far South Side.

The teen was on the sidewalk about 10:55 p.m. in the 1000-block of East 73rd Street when someone in a red sedan opened fire, striking him in the chest, armpit and left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Days earlier, about a mile away, two men were wounded in shootings less than 24 hours apart on the same block.

In the first shooting, a man, 38, was standing outside about 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 800-block of East 79th Street when he was shot in the head and back, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 25 shot, 8 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says

Hours later, a 27-year-old man was shot while standing in the street about 7:45 p.m. on the same block, according to police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago with a gunshot wound to the right arm, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Police couldn't confirm that the attacks were related.

About four hours later, a 31-year-old man was found fatally shot in an alley about a mile away.

He was found with six gunshot wounds - one to the head and five to the back - about 11:55 p.m. in the 1300-block of East 76th Street, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossingchicago shootingchild injuredchicago crimegun violenceteen shotshootingchicago violencechild shot
CHICAGO SHOOTING
2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
25 shot, 8 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
6 killed, 13 others hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
2 killed during gunfire exchange on West Side, police say
TOP STORIES
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
Charges filed against Elgin man in Huntley double shooting
Bronzeville hit-and-run victim ID'd as journalist, activist
NASCAR schedule could include downtown Chicago races: report
Ramp from OB Wells Drive to OB Kennedy Expressway closes
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
2 found shot dead in Streeterville condo complex
Show More
Suburban cops honored for capturing accused Highland Park shooter
Bachelorette episode 2 recap: 8 men go home, but 1 just won't leave
Man filming baby raccoons gets attacked in Philadelphia | VIDEO
Woman walking bike injured in Portage Park hit-and-run
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News