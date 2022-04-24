deadly shooting

Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

About 2:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Man critically injured in River North shooting near popular strip of bars: Chicago police

The man was struck in the head and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

RELATED: Man shot, killed in front of partner, daughter after fight at Bronzeville store, witnesses say

Area One Detectives are investigating.

At least 37 people have been shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceman killedchicago police department
DEADLY SHOOTING
37 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
19 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Man fatally shot after fight in South Side store, Chicago police say
2 killed, 2 wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side, police say
TOP STORIES
1 hurt, 10 arrested after large group gathers in Loop: CFD, CPD
37 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Family furious after man charged with killing Chicago mother goes free
WI man, 82, charged with hiding corpse after 1983 murder
Girl dies after grandma made her drink whiskey as mom watched: police
Chicago severe weather possible for parts of area | Live Radar
Former rugby star killed in Texas crash caused by teen driver: Sheriff
Show More
Black woman named valedictorian nearly 40 years after graduation
Coast Guard suspends search for kite surfer in Lake Michigan
Missing woman ID'd as 4th body found in Chicago waterways, police say
3 wounded in nightclub shooting during busy IU party weekend: police
Chicago Weather: Few showers, brief thunderstorms on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News