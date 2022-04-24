CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Sunday afternoon during an argument in Grand Crossing on the South Side.
About 2:40 p.m., the 24-year-old was arguing with someone in an alley in the 1300 block of East 71st Street, when the person opened fire, Chicago police said.
RELATED: Man critically injured in River North shooting near popular strip of bars: Chicago police
The man was struck in the head and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
RELATED: Man shot, killed in front of partner, daughter after fight at Bronzeville store, witnesses say
Area One Detectives are investigating.
At least 37 people have been shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Man shot to death during argument in Grand Crossing, Chicago police say
DEADLY SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News