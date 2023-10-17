Lekeysha Taplet was killed in a Chicago shooting on South Drexel Avenue in Grand Crossing early Tuesday, CPD said.

Woman killed in Grand Crossing shooting during argument with gunman: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A woman was fatally shot during an argument early Tuesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Just after midnight, Lekeysha Taplet, 40, was arguing with a male suspect outside her home in the 8200-block of South Drexel Avenue when he pulled out a gun and shot her, Chicago police said.

Taplet was struck in the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

SEE ALSO: Man, 20, charged in West Chatham shooting that critically injured man working as CTA security guard

No arrests were made.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)