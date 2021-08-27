2 hurt in Greater Grand Crossing shooting, including woman inside nail salon, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, including a woman inside a nail salon, in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday night, according to Chicago police.CPD said someone opened fire on the street about 7 p.m. at 70th and State streets, hitting a 25-year-old man standing outside and the 38-year-old woman inside the nail salon.The man was shot in the left leg and was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf and was also taken to University of Chicago in good condition, Chicago police said.The woman was not the intended target, according to police.No one is in custody; Area One detectives are investigating the incident.