15-year-old boy killed in Greater Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago police

A child critically wounded in a Chicago shooting on Potomac in Humboldt Park has died, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in Greater Grand Crossing.

The teen was walking about 8:40 p.m. in the 7700-block of South Vernon Avenue when someone in a white Jeep shot him, Chicago police said.

He was struck multiple times in the leg and torso and was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

RELATED: Humboldt Park shooting: Boy, 7, critically injured by stray bullet inside home dies, CPD says

Just minutes before, a 7-year-old boy was shot and later died after a bullet flew into his Humboldt Park home while he was in the bathroom, Chicago police said.

According to ABC7 Chicago data, 298 children have been shot, 41 fatally, so far this year.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)