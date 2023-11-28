16-year-old critically injured, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting critically injured a 16-year-old and wounded a man on West 75th Street in Greater Grand Crossing, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- A 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in Greater Grand Crossing.

The two were in the street in the 300-block of West 75th Street about 3:10 p.m. when someone approached them and fired shots, police said.

They were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where the teen was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm. The man was listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to his hip.

No suspect information was available.

