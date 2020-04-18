Boy, 2, among pair shot in Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 28-year-old man and 2-year-old boy were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday, police said.The man and the boy were in a vehicle in the Gresham neighborhood at about 6 p.m. when another vehicle pulled up and someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The shooting occurred on West 84th Street, according to CPD.The man's vehicle rammed into a porch and came to a rest in the 8400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.The man was shot in the back of the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said. The boy was hit in the foot, and his condition was stabilized at Little Company of Mary Hospital.Area South detectives are investigating.