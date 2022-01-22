Chicago shooting: 19-year-old fatally shot in Gresham, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot Friday night in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.The man, 19 years old, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue at about 9:00 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.No one was in custody.Police did not provide further information about the incident.