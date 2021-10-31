chicago shooting

Boy, 15, seriously hurt in Gresham shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A teen boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Gresham on the South Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the 15-year-old was near an alley in the 7900-block of South Justine Street, when he was shot in the chest, Chicago police said.

The teen was rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, in serious condition, police said.

Police are investigating, but did not provide any additional information about what led up to the shooting.

RELATED: Boy, 14, dies after shot by man he allegedly tried to steal gaming console from in Belmont Heights

A 14-year-old died after he and another teen were shot by someone they allegedly tried to rob last weekend in Belmont Heights on the Northwest Side.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
