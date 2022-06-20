2 teens hurt, woman, 29, critical after Gresham shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A woman and two teenagers were hurt in a shooting early Monday in Gresham on the South Side.
The group was standing outside about 12:50 a.m. in the 8500-block of South Peoria Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
A woman, 29, was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.
A boy, 16, was shot in the arm and leg, while a girl, 17, suffered a graze wound to the back, police said. Both teens were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
Just ten minutes earlier, an 11-year-old was shot while standing outside nearby in the 8600-block of South Halsted Street, police said.
Police could not confirm if there was any connection between the shootings.
No one was in custody for either shooting.
