chicago shooting

Man, 5-year-old girl shot in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood on South Side

CHICAGO -- A man and a 5-year-old girl were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

They were in a vehicle just before 6 p.m. in the 900 block of West 76th Street when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the buttocks area while the man suffered gunshot wounds to his back and forearm, police said.

Police said the pair showed up at Holy Cross Hospital, where they are in good condition.

The girl will be transferred to Comer Children's Hospital and the man will be taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamchicago shootingchicago crimeshootingman shotchild shot
CHICAGO SHOOTING
24 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
4th suspect charged in fatal attempted carjacking of Chicago firefighter
Man charged after shootout with CPD on West Side
Evanston woman killed in shooting spree 'dedicated her life to teaching'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Up to 1 ft. of snow expected in some areas in coming days
Fr. Pfleger faces 2nd sex abuse allegation, Archdiocese of Chicago confirms
IL enters new phase of COVID-19 vaccinations Monday
Chicago Bears surprise local health care workers with Super Bowl tickets
CTU votes to defy CPS, refuse to return to in-person learning
Single South Side mom receives new car after facing struggles
Parents rally for high school sports amid COVID-19
Show More
1 year ago today: 1st confirmed COVID-19 case in IL
IL reports 3,292 new cases, 40 deaths
Study compares Chicago's racial health disparities, mortality rate
24 shot, 5 fatally in weekend gun violence
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
More TOP STORIES News