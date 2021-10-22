Chicago shooting: Teen, 17, killed in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Friday morning in Gresham on the South Side.Tremayne Maltbia was walking about 8:30 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Wood Street when a blue minivan approached and someone got out and fired shots, Chicago police said.The teen was struck several times and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.