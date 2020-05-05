Man killed, another wounded in Gresham shooting: police

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot and another wounded Monday in Gresham on the South Side, police said.

According to Chicago police, two men were on the porch about 9:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

One man was shot in the head and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.

A 22-year-old man, who was grazed in the chest, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogreshamchicago shootingfatal shootingman killed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
COVID-19 testing site opening in Hammond, Ind.
Some restaurants ask customers to skip delivery apps
Possible permanent changes to work, school, travel after the COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light rain Tuesday
Show More
McHenry Outdoor Theater to reopen Friday with social distancing measures amid pandemic
IL Latinos have highest rate of COVID-19 infections: IDPH data
Nike to donate 30,000 shoes designed for frontline workers fighting COVID-19
Teacher raises money to buy tablets for her deaf, hard of hearing students
The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
More TOP STORIES News