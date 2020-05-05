Man killed, another wounded in Gresham shooting: police

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot and another wounded Monday in Gresham on the South Side, police said.According to Chicago police, two men were on the porch about 9:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Sangamon Street when someone in a vehicle fired shots.One man was shot in the head and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.A 22-year-old man, who was grazed in the chest, was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.No one is in custody.Area Two detectives are investigating.