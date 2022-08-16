$10K reward offered after Gresham shooting kills 1, injures 4 teens

A woman killed in a Chicago shooting that wounded four others on West 78th Street in Auburn Gresham has been identified, authorities said.

CHICAGO -- A $10,000 reward has been offered for information after a mass shooting early Sunday left a woman dead and four other teenagers wounded in the Gresham neighborhood.

Officers responded to shots fired in the 1800-block of West 78th Street around 12:20 a.m., Chicago police said. Someone had opened fire from a car, police said.

Tacara Tunstall, 19, was shot in the chest and arm. She was transported to St. Bernard Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

A girl, 17, was shot in the back and taken to the Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in serious condition, police said.

A boy, 17, was shot in the torso and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two men, 18 and 19, were shot in the arms and also taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody, police said.

The Rev. Michael Pfleger of Saint Sabina Church announced the $10,000 reward Monday.

"When do we decide that this is not the way to handle anger, when does this become a reality?" Pfleger said in a statement announcing the award. "It's sad. We need help in the community. But we will not tolerate the shooting and killing of our children."

Anyone with information was asked to call Area 2 detectives at 312-747-8273.

The shooting happened in the 6th police district, which covers part of Auburn Park and the South Englewood and Chatham neighborhoods. Shootings in the district are down 27% over last year, from 193 to 141 through Aug. 7, according to police statistics. Murders are down 27% over the same period, from 52 to 38.

