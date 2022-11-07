3 brothers injured, 2 critically, in Gresham drive-by shooting

Chicago police said a group was standing outside a home in the area when the shooting took place

Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the city's Gresham neighborhood Sunday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three brothers were shot in a drive-by shooting in the city's Gresham neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Police said a group was standing outside 76th Street and Wolcott Avenue about 2 p.m. when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in both legs. He was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Shooting in River North, Chicago: 4 shot, 1 fatally, outside nightclub, police say

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the middle of the back, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head, and was also taken to University of Chicago in critical condition.

No one was in custody Monday morning, and Area Two detectives are investigating.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood