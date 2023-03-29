A Chicago shooting left a woman dead in an alley near South Vincennes Avenue in Gresham early Wednesday morning, CPD said.

Woman killed in Gresham shooting found dead in alley, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A woman was found shot to death in an alley early Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter call around 1 a.m. when they found the woman unresponsive in alley in the 7900-block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman, whose age wasn't known, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

