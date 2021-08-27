Chicago police charge teen with murder for deadly Hegewisch shooting of beloved grandmother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10981042" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police announced charges against a 17-year-old boy for the murder of Hegewisch grandmother Yvonne Ruzich.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced charges against a juvenile for the fatal Chicago shooting of Yvonne Ruzich, 70, who was killed in Hegewisch last week while waiting to go into work.Police said that a 17-year-old boy has been charged with first degree murder. He will be tried as an adult, CPD said. Police believe the murder happened in the course of an attempted carjacking.CPD Chief of Detectives Brian Deenihan said Ruzich was waiting in her car to go to work when two suspects drove by, made a U-Turn and came back to park by them. Her step-son, who was with her at the time, saw they were armed with handguns and told her to drive away. As they both tried to drive away, one of the suspects shot into Ruzich's car. After she crashed, Deenihan said the suspects got back into their car, drove up to her crashed car and fired more shots into it.The incident was partially captured on POD video, allowing police a look at the gunmen.Police were able to track the vehicle used in the murder, and realized that car was carjacked and led to a different carjacking. They traced the car back to four different carjackings or attempting carjackings, and recovered four vehicles. The investigation even crossed state lines into Indiana.Using technology to track the suspects, police were able to locate images of them from other places they went. After the photos were released in the press and on social media, several witnesses came forward to help identify the suspects.Deenihan said they were able to take one suspect into custody in Chicago, and they are confident they can apprehend the second suspect. Police said they know who they are looking for.Both suspects are teenagers, and their names are being released. Both are from Chicago."She was the opposite of that evil that took her," said Ruzich's daughter Karla. "She was my mom and had a piece of so many other people. People who come in for their morning coffee knew my mom."Ruzich was inside a parked car in the 13300-block of South Baltimore Avenue at about 4:26 a.m. when police said two suspects approached and fired shots.Surveillance video shows their two vehicles and then a third car pulls up. Two people get out of the car and head over to Ruzich's car, point a gun at her and start shooting.Ruzich managed to drive away but then crashed down the block where the gunman caught up with her and shot her several more times, according to her boyfriend.She was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead, police saidEarly Tuesday, Chicago police released two images of the suspects in the case, showing them armed with handguns.The suspects were both wearing masks at the time. One was in all white clothing, and the other was in all black clothing.Though Ruzich had retired from the Department of Streets and Sanitation, she worked part-time because she loved to stay busy. Her boss said she was a dedicated employee and a hard worker.She was known by many in the tight-knit Hegewisch community, as always having a smiling face and a great attitude.A $12,000 reward for information is being offered in the case. Police are asking people in the neighborhood to check their surveillance video for possible leads.Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.