Chicago shooting: 4 shot in Homan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four men were wounded in a shooting in the Homan Square neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
The shooting took place in the 3300-block of West Flournoy Street at about 9:16 p.m. Police said the four victims were standing outside when they heard shots and felt pain.
A 47-year-old man was shot multiple times and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
The other three victims, ages 22, 43 and 46, were transported to hospitals in stable condition.
The shooting took place less than two hours after a 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in the same neighborhood.
No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.
