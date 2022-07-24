triple shooting

Triple shooting: Man killed, 2 others critically hurt while changing tire in Homan Square, CPD says

CHICAGO -- Three people were shot, one fatally, Sunday on the West Side.

They were changing a tire about 3:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Harrison Street when someone got out of a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, Chicago police said.


A man, 30, was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another person suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. A third victim was also shot multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were in critical condition.


No arrests have been reported.

