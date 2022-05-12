chicago shooting

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that left 2 dead, Chicago police say

Chicago violence: 'Why did they have to kill my daddy...My daddy is dead,' a young girl was heard saying
EMBED <>More Videos

2 killed in Humboldt Park shooting; 1 in custody

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with fatally shooting two men inside Humboldt Park on the West Side.

John Corona, 25, was arrested minutes after the Monday shooting and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Chicago police said.

Authorities said Corona and another gunman approached the victims and opened fire just after 3 p.m. in the 1300-block of East Luis Muñoz Marín Drive.

Antwon Gee, 35, and Devel Jones, 34 were pronounced dead at the scene. Relatives said they were close friends.

SEE MORE: Chicago shooting in Humboldt Park kills 2 just hours after triple shooting; 1 in custody, CPD says

In the moments after the shooting, a woman ran up to the scene and yelled, "I just talked to him...Where's my son?" Not long afterwards, a young girl showed up crying and screaming, "Why did they have to kill my daddy...My daddy is dead."

Corona, from the Gage Park neighborhood, was expected in court later Thursday.

The video in the player above is from a earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingdouble shootingchicago violencedouble murderchicago police department
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Woman shot, killed while confronting garage burglar ID'd: CPD
Woman, young girl injured in Gresham shooting in which 40 rounds fired
COPA releases video of 2020 shoot out behind West Side police station
2 boys, 2 adults injured in West Englewood shooting
TOP STORIES
BNSF Clarendon Hills crash: Stop still closed; investigation continues
Teen who went missing from Mavs game was sold for sex, authorities say
Woman shot, killed while confronting garage burglar ID'd: CPD
Romeoville bank hostages share harrowing ordeal
1 arrested amid large North Side gathering: CPD
Ashley Judd speaks about her mother's death, mental health
Woman, young girl injured in Gresham shooting in which 40 rounds fired
Show More
Woman critically injured after being hit by SUV in Loop crosswalk: CPD
US COVID death toll reaches 1 million
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way's huge black hole
COPA releases video of 2020 shoot out behind West Side police station
Chicago Weather: Hot, but cooler by the lake Thursday
More TOP STORIES News