Chicago shooting; Man shot and killed at Humboldt Park gas station, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed Friday night while sitting in his car at a gas pump in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

A man, 39, was sitting in his car at a gas pump about 11:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Chicago Avenue when two people exited a white sedan and opened fire, striking him multiple times in the chest, Chicago police said.


He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.


No one was in custody.

