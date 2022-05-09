chicago shooting

3 seriously injured in Humboldt Park shooting, Chicago fire officials say

Chicago violence: Victims in their late teens to early 20s
CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side Monday afternoon.

Paramedics responded to three gunshot victims around 12:40 p.m. near Springfield Avenue and Thomas Street, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The victims were all males in their late teens or early 20s. They were taken to hospitals in serious-to-critical condition, he said.

One person was shot in the hip and taken to Stroger Hospital, Langford said.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 24 shot, 6 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Another person was snot in the leg, and a third person was shot in the arm. They were both taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Chicago police did not immediately release details about the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
