Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found fatally shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police found the man, 32, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 block of North California Avenue about 2:30 a.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)