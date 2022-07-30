Woman with concealed carry license shoots boy, 13, trying to break into parked car in Hyde Park: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was shot Friday after he and at least three others tried to break into a parked vehicle in Hyde Park on the South Side, police said.

About 8 p.m., the boy was among "four to five" men who were trying to breach a parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street when the vehicle's owner, a 34-year-old woman, confronted the group, Chicago police said.

One of the men brandished a handgun, but the woman, who possesses a valid concealed carry license, fired her gun and struck the 13-year-old in the neck, police said.

The boy was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition, police said.

The other men fled the scene and no weapon was recovered, police said. Area detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)