I-57 shooting on South Side of Chicago injures 1, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The southbound lanes of Interstate 57 were blocked early Tuesday on Chicago's South Side after someone driving on the roadway was shot, Illinois State Police said.The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. near 111th Street in Morgan Park, according to police. The victim was driving near 111th Street when shots were fired.Illinois State Police troopers arrived and found a person had been shot, police said.The individual was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and all southbound lanes were closed between 111th and 119th streets until about 4:40 a.m., according to police.No one was in custody later Tuesday morning. ISP did not provide information on what led up to the shooting.