I-57 shooting on South Side of Chicago injures 1, Illinois State Police say

The shooting took place just after 2 a.m. near 111th Street in Morgan Park, according to police. The victim was driving near 111th Street when shots were fired.
Illinois State Police troopers arrived and found a person had been shot, police said.
The individual was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and all southbound lanes were closed between 111th and 119th streets until about 4:40 a.m., according to police.
No one was in custody later Tuesday morning. ISP did not provide information on what led up to the shooting.