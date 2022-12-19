Teen boy charged in I-57 shooting that stemmed from road rage incident: Illinois State Police

A man was shot while driving Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 on the Far South Side, according to officials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old Calumet Park boy has been charged in connection with a shooting on Interstate 57 over the weekend, Illinois State Police said Monday.

The boy was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after a reported road rage incident led to an expressway shooting on Chicago's Far South Side, ISP said.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a gunshot victim on southbound I-57 at Halsted Street.

The victim was traveling south on I-57 when the driver of a blue Jeep began shooting at the victim's car multiple times after a reported road rage incident, police said.

The suspect drove away, and the victim, who was shot, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to ISP.

After the incident, state police identified the 17-year-old as the suspect, police said.

He was arrested early Sunday morning.

