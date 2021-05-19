chicago shooting

Dan Ryan shooting damages pickup truck near 35th Street; Illinois State Police investigating

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

ISP investigating Dan Ryan shooting near 35th Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating after a reported shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning.

State police responded about 8:30 a.m. to the northbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 35th Street for a reported shooting, ISP said later Wednesday.

RELATED: Champaign police officer, suspect killed in shootout after domestic disturbance call

A commercial pickup truck with bullet holes could be seen in the area, after shots were fired from another vehicle near 37th Street.

The truck's driver pulled onto a frontage road, and no injuries were reported, police said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarmour squareexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot by spouse, sources say
Family still seeks answers in 2015 cold case murder of aspiring model
Feds charge 13, tie street gang to 19 murders across 2 decades
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown video of protests
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News