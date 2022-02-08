chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in Bronzeville kills boy, 15; 2 in custody, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Bronzeville Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said the teen was in the 3300-block of South Prairie around 3:15 p.m. when he was approached by someone who then pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The teen was struck in the head and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Two people were taken into custody shortly after 5 p.m. on 63rd Street near State Street during a traffic stop, Chicago police said. No further details were immediately available.

Further details about the victim were not immediately available.

A neighbor, who was working from home at the time, said he heard about seven gunshots.

An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.
