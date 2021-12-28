chicago shooting

Chicago shooting: Man critically injured in Calumet Heights incident involving off-duty CPD officer

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer in Calumet Heights on the South Side, officials said.

Police said the off-duty officer was approached by an armed man in the 9200-block of South Phillips Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. The man attempted to rob the off-duty officer, and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The man, who the Chicago Fire Department said was 25, was struck in the "lower extremities." He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, as is standard, police said.

"If you or anyone you know may have information related to this incident, please call our office at 312-746-3609 or visit http://www.chicagocopa.org," COPA said in part in a tweet.



The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
