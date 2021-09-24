3 killed, 10 wounded, including two teens, in Chicago shootings Thursday

CHICAGO -- At least three people were killed and 10 others, including two teens, were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.A man was shot to death early Thursday in Austin on the West Side. The 22-year-old was sitting in a car about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of North Mayfield Avenue when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. His friends drove him to West Suburban Hospital with gunshot wounds in the head and buttocks, police said. He was pronounced dead there. His name hasn't been released.A few hours later, a man was killed in Lawndale. About 5:20 p.m., the 29-year-old was standing near the sidewalk in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue, when he was approached by a man who pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified. A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said.A third man was fatally shot Thursday night in West Englewood. The 44-year-old was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to his torso about 11:45 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Wolcott Avenue, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Thursday evening in the South Loop. About 7:10 p.m., he was standing near the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue when a car approached and someone inside fired shots, police said. He was struck in the foot and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.A few hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot in Chatham on the South Side. About 4:25 p.m., he was inside a car in the 8400 block of South Holland Road when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was hit in the thigh and taken to Provident Hospital in good condition, police said.At least eight others were wounded in gun violence across Chicago Thursday.At least eight people were wounded in shootings throughout the city Wednesday.