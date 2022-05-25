Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot Tuesday evening near a CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park on the South Side.The woman, 27, was not on the Red Line platform when she was shot in the arm in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 6:45 p.m., Chicago police said.She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition, officials said.A weapon was recovered at the scene.Police were questioning persons of interest.