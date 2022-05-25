chicago shooting

Woman shot near CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot Tuesday evening near a CTA Red Line stop in Princeton Park on the South Side.

The woman, 27, was not on the Red Line platform when she was shot in the arm in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 6:45 p.m., Chicago police said.


She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in good condition, officials said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.


Police were questioning persons of interest.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
