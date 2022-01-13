Chicago shooting in Englewood kills pregnant woman

CHICAGO -- A woman was shot to death Wednesday night in Englewood on the South Side.The 29-year-old was sitting in a parked vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when two people approached her and opened fire, Chicago police said.She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.Family outside the hospital said the woman was pregnant at the time she was killed.There was no one in custody. Area 1 detectives are investigating.