Chicago shooting: 2 injured in Englewood, drove to 63rd and Ashland for help, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were injured in an Englewood shooting and then drove about a mile to get help.

CPD said that shortly before 1 p.m., a 29-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were in a car in the 1000-block of Marquette Road when they were struck by gunfire.

They then drove about a mile to 63rd and Ashland where they got help at a local business, their car riddled with bullet holes.

The man was struck in the back and the woman was struck in the buttocks and arm. Both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police have not released any details about any circumstances leading up to the shooting.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

