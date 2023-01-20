WATCH LIVE

Man critically injured in shooting after traffic accident in Grand Crossing

Sun-Times Media Wire
Friday, January 20, 2023 2:19AM
Chicago police said a 19-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting after a traffic cras on the South Side.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot Thursday afternoon after getting into a traffic accident with a stolen car in Grand Crossing, according to Chicago police.

The 19-year-old was in a Dodge Charger in the 7900 block of South Dobson Avenue when the car collided with a stolen truck about 3:30 p.m., police said. Following the crash, the man stepped out of the car and someone shot him in the chest, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

