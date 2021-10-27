chicago shooting

Chicago shooting in Humboldt Park kills 1, injures 2 others, CPD says

1 killed, 2 injured in Humboldt Park shooting

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were on the sidewalk about 1:25 p.m. in the 700-block of North Trumbull Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

A 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and side. He was taken to Humboldt Park Health where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 27, was shot in the torso and back, police said. The third man, 23, was struck in the chest. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
