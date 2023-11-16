$2K reward offered in Humboldt Park shooting of 2 brothers, killing 1, working as delivery drivers

A $2,000 reward is being offered to find whoever shot brothers Tramon and Terrance Thomas in Humboldt Park over the weekend, killing one of them.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $2,000 reward is being offered to find whoever shot two brothers in Humboldt Park over the weekend, killing one of them.

Terrance Thomas and Tramon Thomas were sitting inside a car near Avers and Hirsch early Saturday morning when police say a blue car pulled up around 3 a.m. and someone inside fired shots.

Tramon Thomas, 31, was shot several times and died at Stroger Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

His brother Terrance, 32, was hit in the leg and torso and listed in critical condition, police said. As of Wednesday he is still in the hospital fighting for his life.

Their relatives say the brothers were out working as food delivery drivers before they were shot.

In a statement, Uber said in part, "We extend our deepest sympathies to the Thomas family during this tragic time, and hope they get justice. We have been in touch with police, and will continue to support their investigation however we can."

No one is currently in custody.

The Sun Times Media Wire contribute to this report.