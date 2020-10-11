Reward increased to $25K in South Chicago shooting of La'Mya Sparks, 10

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A $25,000 reward is now being offered for information in the shooting of 10-year-old La'Mya Sparks.The girl was playing with her older sister in Russell Square Park on Chicago's South Side, when two teenage boys came up and started shooting into the crowd.The girl was struck in the back as she ran away, according to her father, Lawrence Sparks.The 5th grader has gone through multiple surgeries and has severe damage to her liver, her family said. She's still on a feeding tube and experiencing a lot of pain."She's hurting. She's hurting," said her father. "She's up two minutes. She can only talk about two minutes. Play a game for two minutes. Look at her cell phone for two minutes and she's right back asleep."An anonymous donor came forward Saturday to increase the reward that was originally $4,000, according to community activist Andrew Holmes."I can say to this individual, we just about know who you are," said community activist Andrew Holmes. "It's just going to be a matter of time. You can run, but so far, you ain't gonna be able to hide."Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-883-5587.