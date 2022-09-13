Chicago shooting in Lawndale injures 19-year-old man, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Lawndale Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim was in the 3800-block of West Lexington around 1:20 p.m. when he was shot. He was inside a car at the time.

The man was struck in the arm and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was reported to be in good condition.

No one is currently in custody. The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known. Police have not yet released any information about possible suspects.

An investigation by area detectives is ongoing. No further details were immediately available.