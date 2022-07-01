Chicago shooting in Little Village kills 17-year-old girl, person of interest being questioned: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Little Village Friday afternoon, Chicago police said.Police said the victim was in a parking lot in the 2500-block of South Kolin when she was approached by an unknown man on a bicycle. The man pulled out a gun and fired.The girl was struck in the torso and took herself to St. Anthony Hospital, where she died.A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, police said. Police did not say whether or not charges were pending.The investigation is ongoing, according to CPD. No further details were immediately available.