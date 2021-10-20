Chicago shooting in Logan Square injures man, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Logan Square Wednesday afternoon, Chicago police said.Police said around 3:40 p.m. the man was walking in the 3600-block of West Armitage when a car pulled up and someone inside shot at him.The man was struck multiple times, though police did not specify exactly where he was shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment. His condition has stabilized, police said.No information about the victim other than his age has been released. Police have not yet released a description of the car involved in the shooting. A motive was also not immediately clear.No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Chicago police is ongoing.